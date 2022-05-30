HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 71st Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony was back at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl Crater.

The event was streamed on Monday, May 30, at around 8:30 a.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, along with Nathan Serota of the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation and Gene Maestas of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will be at the ceremony to honor those that served the nation.

Both Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. David Ige presented wreaths to the fallen soldiers at the ceremony.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will provide information on how the public can attend through several local media outlets, including a live stream on KHON2.com.