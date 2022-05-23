Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department Commission meeting is streamed live on YouTube on Monday morning.

The new Chief is expected to be chosen during the meeting on May, 23. A decision is expected to be made between 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m.

The four candidates include Scott Ebner, Mike Lambert, Arthur Joe Logan and Ben Moszkowics.



According to HPD, there were seven candidates that went through an assessment center each week. Each candidate was given three written tests and three oral tests.

The commission panel accessed “eight competencies which include communication, decision making and innovative thinking.“

The new chief is expected to have great communication skills to be transparent with the public and the ability to support the new three 12-hour work shifts that have been implemented recently.