Governor Ige appoints Judge Todd Eddins to Hawaii Supreme Court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige announced the appointment of First Circuit Court Judge Todd W. Eddins to the Hawai‘i Supreme Court.

The four original nominees were first announced in September. Todd W. Eddins, a First Circuit Court judge, Darolyn Lendio Heim, a District Court judge in Honolulu, David M. Forman, director of the Environmental Law Program at the William S. Richardson School of Law, and Benjamin E. Lowenthal, a deputy public defender in Wailuku, Maui were among the finalists.

First Circuit Court judge, Todd W. Eddin, will face senate confirmation hearings before being approved to serve on the Hawaii Supreme Court. The date of the hearings is still to be determined.

