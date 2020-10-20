WATCH LIVE: Governor Ige discusses new grant program aimed at helping businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige holds a news conference to announce a new grant program aimed at helping local businesses.

The Governor is joined by President and CEO of Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i, Sherry Menor-McNamara, Executive Director of Hawai‘i Nature Center, Todd Cullison and Owner of Pipeline Bakeshop and Creamery Gayla Young.

