WATCH LIVE: Governor Ige discusses new grant program aimed at helping businesses

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) -- Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) and the Department of Transportation (HIDOT) are warning motorists to be aware of possible rolling power outages that may impact traffic signals. The power outages come after KIUC found an unexpected lack of availability across several generating units.

KIUC warned of possible continued outages if the company goes through with implementing intentional rolling power outages to manage the temporary reduced generation capacity. Repairs to generators at Kapaia Power Station and Port Allen are already reportedly underway.