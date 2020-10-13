HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige held a news conference on Tuesday to give the latest updates on the state’s pre-travel testing program, which is set to launch on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The Governor is joined by Lt. Gov. Josh Green, the new director of the Department of Health, Dr. Libby Char, and President of Hawaii Tourism Authority, John De Fries.
- WATCH: Gov. Ige provides updates on pre-travel testing program set to launch Thursday, Oct. 15.