State to welcome back travelers from Japan, pre-travel testing approved

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Govenor David Ige announced that the state will be extending the pre-travel testing program to Japanese visitors as early as Nov. 3. Travelers from Japan will be able to enter Hawaii starting Nov. 6 with the option to opt-out of quarantine.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The pre-travel testing program currently allows trans-Pacific travelers to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine by taking a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure. This same privilege would be extended to travelers entering Hawaii from Japan.

“We believe we’ve created the safest pre-travel testing program in the country,” said the Governor.

Governor Ige says he expects to see at least 10 Japan flights in the month of November. Al Nippan, Hawaiian and Japan Airlines have all expressed intent to host travel to Hawaii after Nov. 6.

Japan is currently the largest international market for Hawaii’s tourism industry.

Ige emphasized that Japanese visitors will help Hawaii on its path to economic recovery, provide customers to local businesses and connect families.

“Many of Hawaii’s family trace their ancestry back to Japan and welcoming our Japanese guests back to Hawaii is an important step in maintaining the close relationship between our two regions.” Governor David Ige

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Travel from the U.S. to Japan is still restricted.