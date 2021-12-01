DOH: Petroleum-like substance found in water at Red Hill Elementary; still unknown whether other residents, facilities affected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) announced that a petroleum-like substance was found in the water at Red Hill Elementary School based on samples collected from the school on Tuesday.

These samples were sent and analyzed at a University of Hawaii lab, but are considered preliminary. Officials are waiting for further results from samples sent to Eurofins Scientific in California for further analysis.

It is unknown the extent of whether residents or other facilities are also affected. The DOH also reported that there were over 175 complaints about the water having a fuel-like odor, but they remain limited to those who use the Navy water system.

According to the DOH, all Navy water system users should avoid using water for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene. This recommendation will remain in place until water sample results from the mainland have been received and analyzed.

DOH investigators will continue to collect daily samples for analysis and provide the Navy with recommendations.