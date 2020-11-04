WATCH LIVE: City launches campaign encouraging small businesses to take more health measures

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is urging small businesses to get “Back on the Wave” of economic recovery with a new campaign aimed at offering guidelines for operating safely amid the coronavirus pandemic..

Mayor Caldwell announced the newest business health guidance in a news conference on Wednesday. The Mayor said the initiative provides an actionable safety checklist that local businesses can adopt into their routine as Oahu starts to reopen.

“It’s been a painful year for small businesses but despite these challenges, they are doing so much to protect the health and safety of their staff, customers, and our community,” said Caldwell. “Back on the Wave shines a spotlight on their good work and will boost the confidence of the community when they shop, visit a restaurant, and do the everyday activities that will power our recovery.”

The campaign is funded with $750,000 of CARES Act money, which the City says will partially be used to provide free PPE and other safety materials to businesses.

Mayor Caldwell adds that participation in ‘Back on the Wave’ is completely voluntary and comes at no cost to the business.

Local businesses that choose to participate will receive a safety checklist with recommended changes to improve health measures at their establishment. Upon completion of the checklist, the City says the business will receive PPE and be added to a searchable directory for consumers. Over 700 local businesses across the island have reportedly already signed up.

