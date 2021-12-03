Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Task Force Ohana hosts meeting to discuss recent water issues
WATCH: 2022 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year ceremony
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Maui, all islands under flood watch
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in West Oahu
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
China 2022
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
Contact
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
Regional News Partners
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: 2022 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year ceremony
Local News
Posted:
Dec 3, 2021 / 03:28 PM HST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2021 / 03:55 PM HST
More Hawaii News
WATCH LIVE: Task Force Ohana hosts meeting to discuss recent water issues
WATCH: 2022 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year ceremony
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Maui, all islands under flood watch
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in West Oahu
Holidays at the Waikiki Aquarium
Video
BWS shuts down its Halawa shaft as a precaution following Navy water system contamination
Video
The 37th Annual Honolulu City Lights 2021 Preview
Video
Hawaii reports 125 COVID cases and one death
Hawaii’s Wood Show runs through Dec. 5
Video
Security guard hit with electric gun as store is destroyed by brazen burglary
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Hawaii women’s volleyball defeats Mississippi State in five sets in first round of NCAA Tournament
BWS shuts down its Halawa shaft as a precaution following Navy water system contamination
Video
Oahu military water contamination is a crisis of health, environment and trust
Video
Flash flood watch issued for all islands, flood advisories posted for Kauai and Hawaii Island
Video
WATCH LIVE: Task Force Ohana hosts meeting to discuss recent water issues