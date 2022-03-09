HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory was in effect for portions of the Big Island through Tuesday night, with heavy rain and thunderstorms moving over the eastern slopes.

One resident captured moments after lightning struck a tree in front of her office on Wailuku Drive, causing it to catch fire.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the owner of Salt Water Real Estate reported that her office was shaking from lightning hitting close by.

“My colleague Daniel Thompson ran outside just after a huge hit and came running back in to say the tree was on fire right in front of our building,” said Jessica Gauthier. “I called 911, and Hilo FD came to put it out. No one was hurt. You could see debris from the hit scattered on the ground. It was wild!”

It was Gauthier’s first time witnessing this kind of weather event.

“Hilo gets rain often but not thunderstorms,” she added. “It was a big event for our sleepy town.”

On Wednesday, Gauthier described the weather as calm, sunny and beautiful. Light trade winds are expected to push scattered showers through the state this week. However, some showers may be heavy for the Big Island in the coming days, especially in the heat of the afternoon.

In a photo posted on Facebook, Gauthier made light of what happened with a selfie in front of the tree on fire, captioned: “Salt Water Real Estate really IS the hottest Brokerage in Hilo!”