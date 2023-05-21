HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands gathered to honor Hawaii’s Iam Tongi during his concert and convoy on Wednesday and support the 18-year-old was the Kahuku High & Intermediate School football team.

The concert was held at Turtle Bay Resort’s Stables field for the filming of American Idol’s “Hometown Heroes.” And when you do it island style, one of the best ways to end or kick off a monumental event is with a haka.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The football boys gave the last performance of the night with their haka and leading the dance was Leonard Ah You the senior linebacker of the team.

The team had first performed the dance for American Idol at the Kahuku school campus and a portion of it aired on the show.

The haka is a traditional dance that takes various styles and names in different Polynesian cultures. In the modern day, the dance is also commonly done before or after a sports event that Polynesians take part in.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For the Kahuku Red Raiders, the team has been performing the haka for years.