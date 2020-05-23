WATCH: Joe Biden wins Hawaii democratic primary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Democratic Party of Hawaii announced the results of the state’s 2020 presidential primary election on Saturday, May 23rd. Former Vice President Joe Biden won with 62% of the votes, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders came in second with 37%.

This earned Biden 10 congressional delegates and Sanders 5. Biden also received 6 at-large delegates and 3 PLEO delegates, otherwise known as superdelegates. Sanders was not eligible for the at-large delegates or the superdelegates. No other candidate received more than 15% of votes, and as such did not receive any delegates.

Voting took place entirely by mail. In-person voting was scheduled for April 4th, but was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 79,150 ballots were mailed out, and 35,044 were received. Voter turnout exceeded 2016 participation, which saw a total of 33,716 votes cast.

“It wasn’t substantially improved [from 2016], but it did reach democrats who otherwise didn’t go to a caucus,” said Democratic Party of Hawaii Interim Chair Kate Stanley. “I think the mail-in ballot is the best way to ensure that people have the opportunity to participate.”

This was also the first time ranked-choice voting was used.

“When people voted, they had 3 choices. In our results, many people’s second choice was recorded. So you may have voted for [former candidate] Pete Buttigieg 1st and Joe Biden 2nd, but Pete Buttigieg didn’t have enough votes, so Biden got the vote. That’s how more people’s votes counted with ranked-choice than otherwise if it was just a number cast for each person. So we’re very pleased with ranked-choice voting.”

Currently, Biden has 1,566 delegates, 425 shy of the 1,991 needed to win the nomination. Biden is presumed to be the democratic nominee, as Sanders — who has 1,007 delegates — suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden in April

The next set of primary contests will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd and will include: Washington DC, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories