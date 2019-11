HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big celebrity names like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Momoa have shown their support of the Ku Kia’i Mauna.

Popstar Janet Jackson is another.

Jackson shared her support on stage at the Blaisdell Arena during her 30th-anniversary concert tour.

Fans captured what they described as a “chicken-skin” moment on video before uploading it to social media.