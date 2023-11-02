HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting day to be out in the waters on Thursday morning as tour companies spotted a pod of orcas.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Iruka Hawaii Dolphin said they were the first to spot the orcas off the west side of Oahu and then alerted the others.

Their Captain Flow said it was an amazing experience. Initially they thought they were seeing humpback whales until the realized it was a rare sight of orcas!

It was a “dream that came true” for the company’s Team Poseidon.

The tour company Dolphins and You also shared video of the experience on their social media page.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the dolphin tour company, it was a rare sight because Hawaii’s ocean is usually too warm for these marine mammals.