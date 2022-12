HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii will officially have a new governor today, Monday, Dec. 5, following the inauguration of Gov.-Elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

Doors had opened to the public at 9 a.m.

Green and Luke will officially become Hawaii’s newest leaders when they are sworn in at 12 p.m.

While parking is available at the Blaisdell, ride-sharing or carpooling is encouraged.