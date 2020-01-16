WATCH: HPD news conference on last night’s double-murder in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A man that was arrested in connection with attempting to rob a game room off Kapiolani Blvd in Oct., 2018 has been found guilty of manslaughter and carrying or use of a firearm while engaged in the commission of a separate felony.

According to police, Sorensen and another man were attempting to rob a game room off Kapiolani Boulevard when Sorensen shot a 31-year-old man. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.