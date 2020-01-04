WATCH: HPD news conference on arrests and citations for fireworks on New Years Eve

On Thursday, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed by an American airstrike in the Baghdad airport, two days after an attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad -- the largest breach of the Green Zone since US-led coalition forces took control of the area in 2003. Soleimani was the leader of the Iranian Quds Force and one of the highest-ranking officials in the country.

Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono issued a statement on the killing of the Soleimani: