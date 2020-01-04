HPD held a news conference to discuss statistics on arrests and citations for fireworks during New Years. You can watch the conference in its entirety in the video above.
- WATCH: HPD news conference on arrests and citations for fireworks on New Years Eve
- “These are not normal times.” — Senator Hirono issues statement on death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani
- Polo Beach Park water shut off due to main line water break
- Man arrested in connection to the attempted murder of a police officer
- While most Republicans applaud airstrike, Democrats fear the worst