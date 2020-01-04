WATCH: HPD news conference on arrests and citations for fireworks on New Years Eve

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HPD held a news conference to discuss statistics on arrests and citations for fireworks during New Years. You can watch the conference in its entirety in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story