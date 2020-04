HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Better Business Bureau says employment scams were already the number one reported scam in 2018 and 2019. Now, with unemployment numbers rising, they're concerned about an increase of job scams due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

"People at home trying to figure out how to make money maybe find something online that says hey work from home and it sounds really good but you need to really be careful because what they do is they reach out to you, said Roseann Freitas," BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manger.