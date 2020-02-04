On Tuesday, leaders from the House and Senate joined with Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard and other state officials to discuss plans to address gun violence and mental health issues in Hawaii. The news conference can be watched in its entirety in the video above.
- Top ranked Rainbow Warriors aim for 10th Outrigger Invitational Championship this weekend
- 808 Fight Tracker: Dan Ige headlines upcoming UFC fights for Hawai’i fighters
- WATCH: House and Senate leaders join HPD to announce gun violence prevention and mental health measures
- 2 Find a Home: Help Big Island ‘Brownie’ find a forever home
- Army veteran, border patrol deputy among Trump’s guests for State of the Union