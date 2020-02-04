WATCH: House and Senate leaders join HPD to announce gun violence prevention and mental health measures

The top-ranked University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team will host the 26th Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational Thursday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The four-team, round-robin tournament features host UH, No. 4 UC Irvine, No. 14 Concordia-Irvine and Queens. The defending Outrigger champion Rainbow Warriors (9-0) will seek their 10th tourney title.

Matches #10-12What: Outrigger Hotels & Resorts InvitationalWho: No. 1 Hawai'i (9-0), No. 4 UC Irvine (5-3), No. 14 Concordia-Irvine (5-3), Queens (4-4)When: Thurs., Feb. 6 thru Sat., Feb. 8Time: 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. each dayWhere: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O'ahuTelevision Coverage: Spectrum Sports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Lisa Strand-Ma'a (analyst). Saturday's UH match only.Live Video: www.bigwest.tvRadio Coverage: CBS Sports Radio (1500AM), Thursday & Saturday; ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM), Friday. Tiff Wells (play-by-play). UH matches only.Streaming Audio: CBSSportsHawaii.com & ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii appLive Stats: HawaiiAthletics.comTickets: Lower – Adult $16-$19, Senior Citizens (65+) $12, Student (4-HS) $7; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizens $10, Student $5; UH-Mānoa students FREE.Promotions: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the tournament sponsor and will award a one-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber and gift cards to the Maui Brewing Company during the intermission promotional contest of each UH match. Fans can register to participate at the sports marketing table located at Gate A. There will be an autograph session with the men's volleyball team following Friday's match at Gate B. On Saturday, season-ticket holders in any UH sport will receive 50% off adult tickets (maximum of eight). A valid identification card is required when purchasing tickets at the Stan Sheriff Center.

