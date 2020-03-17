WATCH: Heavy rain pours over Oahu as flood advisory continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Heavy rain continues to downpour across Oahu as a flood advisory continues until 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

At 8:54 a.m., radar indicated a large area of heavy rain moving onshore from Kalaeloa to Kaena Point.

Peak rain rates were around 1 to 2 inches per hour and the area of rain will spread eastward over the next couple of hours and will affect urban areas along South Oahu.

Heavy rain could also be seen dumping over Kapolei.

A traffic alert was issued for H1 westbound, after the Sears Distribution Center due to ponding at approximately 10:30 a.m.