WATCH: Hawaii Dental Service hosts Tooth Fairy Fun Day to promote oral health through fun and games

Hawaii Dental Service hosts Tooth Fairy Fun Day to promote oral health through fun and games

Kahala Howser of Hawaii Dental Service stopped by the station to discuss the upcoming Tooth Fairy Fun Day event. Tooth Fairy Fun Day will take place at the Children’s Discovery Center in Kakaako this Sunday, February 16th, from 10am-2pm.

