WATCH: HART officials hold news conference to discuss 2020 plans for the rail

If the escalating conflict with Iran feels distant, you’re not alone. Iran is, in fact, on the other side of the planet -- Tehran is 8000 miles west of Honolulu. Travel the same distance in the opposite direction and you’ll end up in Rome.

Yet there is a meaningful connection between Iran and Hawaii. Of course, the prevalence of military bases means that whatever conflict that occurs there could very well have repercussions here. But that’s not the only connection between these two seemingly disparate places. Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning rapper Navid Najafi is a living testament to this.