HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green was at the right place at the right time on Thursday morning.

The governor was on the Big Island for an energy project when his team saw a truck fly into the air and flip over into a lava field.

The governor is a former emergency room doctor and his medical skills quickly kicked in. He and several others jumped in to see if the man was ok.

Wonderful citizen response he did not have life-threatening injuries, if he had not been belted in, we basically had to cut him out of the car and move rocks to get him out, it would have been a fatality if he hadn’t been buckled in. We’re grateful the gentleman lived there were no other collisions, but it was a serious accident, lots of gasoline, lots of concerned people.” Josh Green, Hawaii Governor

Gov. Green said they had to break windows to pull the man out and use a knife to cut the seatbelt.

He said the man had some scrapes and bruises and was shaken up but otherwise okay.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.