WATCH: Gov. Ige’s 2020 State of the State address

Governor David Ige delivered the 2020 State of the State address earlier today, discussing issues such as cost of living, education, housing and homelessness, agriculture, the economy, the Thirty Meter Telescope, and more. You can watch the entire State of the State address in the video above.
- Senate continues lengthy debate over rules for impeachment trial
- VIDEO: Investigators are seen sifting through the rubble of Sunday’s fire, scene of deadly shooting
- Senators blast McConnell as impeachment trial begins
- Jason Momoa visits children’s hospital in Pennsylvania
- WATCH: Opening prayer and introductions at the 2020 State of the State address