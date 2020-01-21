Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Ige’s 2020 State of the State address

by: web staff

Governor David Ige delivered the 2020 State of the State address earlier today, discussing issues such as cost of living, education, housing and homelessness, agriculture, the economy, the Thirty Meter Telescope, and more. You can watch the entire State of the State address in the video above.

