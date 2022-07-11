HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is scheduled to sign a bill relating to funding the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ “special fund” to help create an approach to eliminate its waitlist.

The signing ceremony will take place on Monday, July 11, at around 11 a.m. at Washington Place in Honolulu.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The purpose of bill HB2511 is to provide $600 million to DHHL “to pursue a multi-pronged approach to eliminating its waitlist.”

According to the bill, it will establish the Hawaiian home lands special fund and appropriate funds to “enable beneficiaries of the Hawaiian home lands trust to acquire a residence and to enable the department to fulfill its fiduciary duties to beneficiaries.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Joining Gov. Ige at the ceremony is First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, and representatives of the State House and Senate. William J. Aila, Jr., chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission and director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will also be there.

For more information on this bill, click here.