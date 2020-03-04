WATCH: Gov. Ige provides updates on state’s preparations for COVID-19

Tuesday afternoon, Governor David Ige and Department of Health officials spoke to the press about the State’s efforts to prepare for COVID-19. You can watch the news conference in the video above.
