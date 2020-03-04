Live Now
We’re tracking results from the 14 states voting today in Super Tuesday

WATCH: Gov. Ige, DOH discuss cruise ship that had previous passengers test positive for COVID-19

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Ige and officials from the Department of Health held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest on COVID-19, including the Grand Princess cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii after having two previous passengers test positive for coronavirus. Watch the news conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story