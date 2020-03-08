WATCH: Funeral motorcade and final salute for slain HPD officer Kaulike Kalama

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama was laid to rest on Saturday, March 7th.

Kalama was one of two officers killed in the line of duty after a tragic incident in the Diamond Head area on January 19. 

