WATCH: Funeral motorcade and final salute for slain HPD officer Kaulike Kalama

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama was laid to rest on Saturday, March 7th.
Kalama was one of two officers killed in the line of duty after a tragic incident in the Diamond Head area on January 19.
