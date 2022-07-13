HONOLULU (KHON2) — An endangered Hawaiian monk seal was returned home after being treated for fishing gear ingestion at Ke Kai Ola.

The Marine Mammal Center said they approved the monk seal RP92 to be released back to Molokai, where he was initially rescued.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“This seal’s story reemphasizes the importance of our ongoing partnerships to help save this species when the survival of each individual is critical to the recovery of the population,” said Dr. Sophie Whoriskey, the Center’s Hawaiian Monk Seal Conservation Veterinarian.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States and National Park Service also took part in the rescue, treatment and release of the monk seal.

Radiograph of circle hook in Hawaiian monk seal, RP92, at Ke Kai Ola. (Courtesy: Sophie Whoriskey © The Marine Mammal Center)

Removed fishing gear post production at Ke Kai Ola. (Courtesy: Sophie Whoriskey © The Marine Mammal Center)

Hawaiian monk seal RP92 during his stay on land while being treated for fishing gear ingestion in Hawaii. (Courtesy: Sophie Whoriskey © The Marine Mammal Center NOAA Permit #18786-03)

The public is urged to keep a safe distance of about 50 feet from monk seals and at least 150 feet from monk seal mothers with pups.

The Center has a 24-hour hotline to report any sightings. Their response team on Big Island can be contacted at (808) 987-0765 and on Maui at (808) 292-2372.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To report a hooked, stranded or entangled monk seal call NOAA Fisheries Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.