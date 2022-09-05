Hula, 3, was rescued from a crack in a lava field in Kona, south of the boat harbor, Sept. 2, 2022. (Courtesy: Kawika Singson)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kawika Singson is a cameraman, adventurer and the host of the television series “Everything Hawaii,” which showcases the diversity and tropical elements of the Big Island. He’s also the person locals go to when their four-legged friends get trapped in sticky situations.

From rappelling off cliffs to squeezing into deep volcanic fissures, Singson will go to far lengths to reunite dogs with their families. Last week, he helped another find a happy ending.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Singson was called on to rescue a 3-year-old dog named Hula who had been missing for about five hours. She was last seen in a lava field in Kona, south of the boat harbor.

“She’s nowhere to be found, and I guess that’s why I’m here, so I’m giving it a go,” Singson said in his video.

He added that he’s visited this part of the lava field a few times before. But after Singson searched the area until sundown, he was forced to go back, determined to try again the next morning.

On Friday, Sept. 2, it only took about 15 minutes for Singson to find Hula. She was found trapped in one of the cracks of the lava field where she had been waiting for close to 24 hours.

When Singson arrived, he was ready to fly his drone until he heard a faint bark in the distance.

“I followed the noise of the bark and I started whistling, and the barking starting to get louder and louder,” he said in the video. “I knew at that point she was somewhere near, probably in the little crack like where we are now.”

“Another happy ending to another happy dog story,” he said.