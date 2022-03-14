HONOLULU (KHON2) — A freediving instructor on Oahu was with four students about a mile off Waikiki when a mako shark came out of nowhere to check them out. The surprise encounter was caught on video.

“It was quite a surprise to have a shark where we were, but we were all super excited after the encounter,” said Josh Munoz, a freediving instructor and underwater photographer.

The encounter happened on Sunday, March 13, at around 9:30 a.m. While sharks are generally not uncommon to see, Munoz said it’s his first time seeing a mako shark since he’s been diving for six years.

“Freediving or scuba diving, it’s very common to see reef sharks. While spearfishing I will often see sandbars and Galapagos sharks. Tiger sharks can be more uncommon, but to have a mako shark in 600 feet of water and only one mile outside of Waikiki is extremely uncommon,” he said.

Munoz added that people often need to be very far offshore to have an encounter with them.

“The pointy face, dark eyes and large tail are very distinct traits and are only seen in makos,” said Munoz.

Munoz said all of his encounters with sharks have so far been positive. He loves seeing them in the wild and in their natural habitats. Learn more about mako sharks here.

“It’s important to understand that they are still apex predators, but they aren’t as scary as in the movies,” he said.

