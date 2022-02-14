Watch Disney’s ‘Moana’ in Hawaiian to celebrate Hawaiian Language Month

In “Moana,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming big-screen adventure, a spirited teenager named Moana (left) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder. Along the way, she meets once-mighty demi-god Maui (right). Featuring Native Hawaiian newcomer Auli’i Cravalho as the voice of Moana, and Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Maui, […]

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts is celebrating Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi — also known as Hawaiian Language Month — with a first-come, first-serve viewing of the Disney movie ​”Moana​” in Hawaiian at the Mission Memorial Auditorium.

The movie will be playing on Friday, Feb. 18​, and Thursday, Feb. 24. Both movies are set to start at 6 p.m.

​“Moana” ​in Hawaiian is a collaboration between the University of Hawai’i West O’ahu’s (UHWO) Academy of Creative Media and Disney.

Disney’s ​”Moana​” was a huge opportunity to add another educational layer to the Hawaiian language movement,” said Heather Giugni, Native Hawaiian and Creative Producer of ‘Uluʻulu Archive at UHWO, which is Hawaiʻi’s official state archive dedicated to the care, preservation and digitization of film and videotape related to the history and culture of Hawaiʻi.

According to officials, ​”Moana​” was made popular in 2016 when Walt Disney Animation Studios cast Native Hawaiian and Kamehameha Schools alumnus, Auli’i Cravalho, to play the main character of this beloved movie.

Dwayne Johnson — also known as “The Rock” — played Maui, a demigod, who guides Moana across the Pacific Ocean on her journey to save her people while finding out who she really is.

Officials said people who arrive early will be treated to popcorn on the lawn, and eating or drinking inside the auditorium will be strictly prohibited.

For more information or to reserve seats, email moca-info@honolulu.gov.