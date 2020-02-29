VIDEO: Crimestoppers release video of arson suspect in Waikiki surfboard rack fire

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who is wanted for Arson in the First Degree.

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, at approximately 8:15 p.m., an unknown male set the surfboard racks located behind the Waikiki Police Sub Station on fire. The fire caused damages to the surfboards, substation and nearby hotel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips