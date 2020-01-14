WATCH: City and County news conference on potholes

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ross Sasamura of the Department of Facility Maintenance spoke to the press earlier today about potholes. You can watch the news conference in its entirety in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story