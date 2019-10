A live non-venomous ball python is being safeguarded by the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) in Hilo after it was run over by a vehicle last night on a side road near Old Airport Road. A woman reported that she was driving along the road with her grandson at about 8:45 p.m. last night and ran over the snake. Her grandson picked up the snake thinking it was dead, put it in a cardboard box and they called Hawaii County police, which immediately notified HDOA. However, when an HDOA inspector arrived to retrieve the snake, it was still alive. The snake is tan and brown in color, measures about 3 feet long and weighs about 2 pounds. The current condition of the snake appears to be good.

Snakes are illegal to transport and possess in Hawaii. It is not known how the snake may have gotten to the heavily forested area. HDOA agricultural inspectors are conducting a search of the area and will be deploying traps to help ensure that no other snakes are in the area.