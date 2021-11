HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, around 12:45 p.m., a brush fire burning on Kalihi hill was visible from H-1 Freeway.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call at 12:07 p.m., about a wildland or brush fire at Kalena Drive and Alu Street, near Kamehameha IV Housing. The caller reported smoke and flames.

HFD said firefighters are still attacking this wildland fire.