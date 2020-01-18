WATCH: Airport officials discuss 2019 Novel Coronavirus, CDC’s deeming it a low risk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that they will be screening passengers from Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China for 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which has resulted in two deaths.

In Hawaii, the Department of Transportation’s airport authorities discussed their procedures in responding to international passengers with potentially infectious diseases. Currently there are no direct flights from Wuhan to anywhere in Hawaii and the state is not aware of any passengers from that area of China.

For more information on 2019 Novel Coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website.