WATCH: A closer look into Halemaumau Crater’s lake

(USGS)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Geological Survey released drone video from their recent attempt to collect a water sample from the lake within Halemaumau Crater.

Scientists are still analyzing the data, but initial testing of the water shows it to be acidic, though not as acidic as some other volcanic lakes around the world.

The lake first appeared on August 1 and is now the size of a football field, and it continues to grow every day.

Scientists believe it’s coming from a water table just below the crater floor, but are still trying to verify that.