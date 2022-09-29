HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a wastewater spillage into Pearl Harbor on Thursday, Sept. 29., according to the U.S. Navy.

The Navy reported that more than 1,000 gallons were spilled into the harbor near Pier B-23.

Officials reported that the spillage was due to a 12-inch wastewater line break.

Utility workers secured and plugged the leak.

According to the Navy, the wastewater line is scheduled to be replaced at the beginning of October.

The Navy Public Works Department environmental team will also be testing the water for enterococcus bacteria and clostridium perfringens.

The State Department of Health is notified and warning signs are posted near the area.