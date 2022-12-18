HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the kona low storm system continues to move through the islands, locals and visitors have a few things to watch out for.

Honolulu City Officials announced that approximately 3,105 gallons of wastewater has been released into the Pālolo Stream.

The location is below Waiʻalae Avenue to the Ala Wai Canal. The discharge took place at 3110 Waiʻalae Avenue.

City Officials asked that residents and visitors stay out of the waters of Pālolo Stream.

The spill has been stopped, according to officials.