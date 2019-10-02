Wasps at Hawaii Island Volcanoes National Park

If you’re planning on visiting Hawaii Volcanoes National Park soon, beware of wasps.

The National Park Service says that there’s a high number of ground-nesting yellow jackets throughout the park right now.

They’re especially active near some popular attractions, including the Kilauea Visitor Center and nearby trails.

There have been reports of visitors being stung.

Park staff are working to eliminate the nests.

It is recommend to leave the area as fast and safely as possible if you come across one.