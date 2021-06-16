Washington woman airlifted from Pauoa Flats Trail after injuring knee

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a 24-year-old Washington State woman from the Pauoa Flats Trail after she injured her right knee on Wednesday, June 16.

HFD said a 911 call came in at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday to report the injured hiker.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Fire officials say the woman was visiting Oahu from Washington and went on a hike with three companions from the Manoa Falls Trail to Pauoa Flats Trail. The first HFD unit arrived at 12:24 p.m. to establish command and access the situation.

The HFD Air 1 rescue helicopter flew over the hikers’ location and inserted two rescue specialists due to the hikers being in a very deep and high-up area of the trail. Rescue personnel stabilized the hiker, placed a stint on her knee and then placed her onto a stretcher.

The hiker was then carried to an extraction point where Air 1 airlifted her to a landing zone at Manoa District Park. The 24-year-old was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:54 p.m.

EMS says the 24-year-old had apparently fallen from a standing height. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The three other hikers were uninjured and walked out of the trail with HFD personnel.