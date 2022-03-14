HONOLULU (KHON2) — Washington Place celebrates its 175th anniversary.

Festivities start March 31 at 9:30 a.m. with hula from fourth grade students across the state. The performance of Liliʻu Ē which is also known as the Queen’s hula will be livestreamed on Zoom.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Washington Place was home to Hawaii’s first and only reigning Native Hawaiian Queen Liliʻuokalani.

The theme of the celebrations is “E Ola Mau I Ke Kumu” which means a strong foundation to grow and thrive.

Celebrations include a public exhibit, a concert by the Royal Hawaiian Band, and a musical presentation of Queen Liliʻuokalani’s compositions by the Department of Education’s Hawaiian Studies Program.

Free tours of Washington Place are available on April 2. To go on the tour, you must reserve a space online on eventbrite.

“Throughout the 175th anniversary of Washington Place, events are planned to recognize and share the significance, importance and history of this home,” said First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, chair of the 175th anniversary celebration. “Commemoration events will also honor the spirit of Queen Liliʻuokalani through mele (song), hula, and moʻolelo (history) to leave a legacy for future generations.”

From 1918 to 2002, it was home to Hawaii’s territorial and state governors.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

It was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2007.