Washington man accused of sexually abusing a minor on Hickam Air Force Base indicted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Washington man was indicted Thursday, January 16, in connection to an aggravated sexual abuse case of a minor under the age of 12.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Shawn Wilcher of Tacoma, Washington who was accused of sexually abusing a child at Hickam Air Force Base.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he lived on the base between 2015 and 2018 when he committed the offense.

He was previously charged federally in the Western District of Washington for related offenses against the same minor.

Wilcher faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison if found guilty.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Morgan Early.