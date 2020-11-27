Warning signs posted in west Maui after apparent shark bite

File – Warning signs were posted on both sides of Honokowai Beach park in west Maui after a 35-year-old woman was apparently bitten by a shark on Nov. 26.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Warning signs were posted on both sides of Honokowai Beach park in west Maui after a 35-year-old woman was apparently bitten by a shark on Nov. 26.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said the woman, a visitor from California, was swimming approximately 100-yards off-shore from the Mahina Surf Condominiums around 2:53 p.m. when she was reportedly bitten.

Maui fire officials said surfers helped bring the victim to shore. She was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center with severe injuries to the front of her torso.

Shark warning signs have also been posted from Kahana Village Vacation Rentals to Papakea Resort.

The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources is investigating the details of the incident. Beachgoers are being warned to stay out of the water in the area.