HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs have been posted at Pokai Bay after an estimated 10-foot shark was sighted approximately 50 yards offshore.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department sent out the alert just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Ocean Safety lifeguards are doing jet ski patrols and warning beachgoers.

The shark was reported to be exhibiting aggressive behavior.