HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warning signs have been posted at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa after a shark was sighted approximately 20 feet from shore.

The shark was described as being between 8-to-10 feet long and non-aggressive.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department sent out the alert just after noon on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Beachgoers should check in with lifeguards for updates on conditions.