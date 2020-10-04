Warning signs posted after shark spotted in Waikiki waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lifeguards spotted a shark swimming near the shore of the Sheraton Moana Hotel area on Oct. 3 around 2 p.m.

Officials say that the shark is roughly five to six feet long and is not aggressive. They added that warnings signs have been posted and that there will be jet ski patrols and PA announcements in order to warn the public.

The situation will be monitored through the rest of the day.

