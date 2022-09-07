HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health is advising the public to stay out of the water at Sandy Beach due to wastewater discharge.

HDOH reported a bypass of partially treated wastewater at the East Honolulu Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

HDOH estimated about 2,000 gallons were excreted.

They also reported that the leak was stopped and the cause was due to a leaking gasket.

According to HDOH, warning signs are posted at Sandy Beach.

They are advising the public to stay out of the water until the signs are removed.

