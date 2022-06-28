HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warning signs remain in place at Nimitz Beach, White Plains Beach, Oneula Beach Park and Ewa Beach Park.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services said tests done June 25, 26 and 27 have shown that bacteria in the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant effluent is within permit limits.

ENV reports test results from daily shoreline sampling show bacteria levels are within permit limits and are in compliance with water quality criteria.

The Hawai’i Department of Health has asked warning signs remain in place at Nimitz Beach, White Plains Beach, Oneula Beach Park and Ewa Beach Park.

FILE – Warning signs were posted at White Plains Beach alerting beachgoers about high levels of enterococcus bacteria, a type of fecal bacteria, in the ocean on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

On Saturday, the city said beaches are safe to swim along the Ewa coastline after the health department warned of high levels of fecal bacteria discharged from the wastewater treatment plant on June 23.